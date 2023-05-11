Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai Onyango, has claimed that former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, collapsed at his home and was evacuated to Germany for specialized treatment.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Alai, who is a former blogger, claimed the former IEBC chief is at a German hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“Chebukati evacuated to Germany over illness. Shakahola gods are being defeated. Awuoro!,” Robert Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

Chebukati’s illness came a week after he announced that he was leaving for Canada in July for the Annual Electoral Integrity Conference.

Chebukati said his project dubbed ‘The Role of Technology in Improving the Integrity of the electoral process in Kenya’ had been picked for the conference slated for July 3 to July 7, 2023.

“I am pleased to announce that my project titled “Role of Technology in improving the integrity of the electoral process in Kenya” has been accepted for presentation at @ElectIntegrity’s Annual Conference to be held on July 3-7! My talk will demystify “the server” in Kenyan polls,” Chebukati said last week.

The Electoral Integrity Project (EIP) is based at the Royal Military College of Canada.

Azimio One Kenya Alliance, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has been accusing Chebukati of rigging the August 9, 2022, Presidential election in favour of current President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.