Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, now says that Azimio leader Raila Odinga would have been the president of Kenya, had he heeded his advice.

Miguna said Raila’s biggest undoing was betraying Kenyans when he chose to work with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta under the handshake.

He said the former premier thought working with Uhuru was the shortcut to getting into power.

“If Raila Odinga had stayed on course like I wanted him to in 2017-2018 he would be president now and Ruto would be in opposition but he betrayed me and he betrayed Kenyans and he thought that the shortcut to power was to betray Kenyans and ask Uhuru Kenyatta to rig elections in his favour,” Miguna said

“Unfortunately, history is not very kind to hypocrites like him,” Miguna added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST