Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, May 7, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has said he will sue President William Ruto’s government over the Shakahola massacre.

The massacre which was executed by Good News International Church Pastor Paul Makenzie saw over 100 people starve to death to go to heaven.

Already, President William Ruto has formed a commission of inquiry headed by Justice Jessie Lessit to see how the Shakahola massacre started and see whether Kilifi County government officials and police were involved in the massacre.

However, speaking on Saturday, Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, opposed the formation of a commission of inquiry, saying Ruto does not have the powers to create such a commission.

Under the 2010 Constitution, the former premier said the mandate is designated to Parliament.

As a result, the ODM leader said he will move to court to block the created commission from inquiring into the matter and sue the president for the deaths.

Raila alleged that Ruto’s move to create the commission was a plan to cover up for the deaths arguing that he appointed his friends as members.

The Kenyan DAILY POST