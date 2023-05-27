Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 27, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has reignited the debate over the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers.

Speaking on Friday in Yatta, Machakos County during a thanksgiving party organized by Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila said the servers were manipulated to favour William Ruto, who was then Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate.

Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, claimed at least 2000 hackers had been hired to tamper with the outcome of the 2022 General Election to fit a narrative that Ruto won the election.

The former premier reiterated IEBC servers must be opened for Kenyans to see the results, which he claims were rigged in favour of Ruto.

“We have said that the servers must be opened. We heard that they have placed two thousand youths who are trying to change the data in those servers. We are looking at them, we see them and we want to tell them there will be consequences if they play with us,” Raila said.

