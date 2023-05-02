Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance coalition leader, Raila Odinga has linked President William Ruto and his wife, Mama Rachael Ruto, to the Shakahola massacre where Good News International Church pastor, Paul Mackenzie is accused of killing his followers.

In the statement on Monday, shortly after President William Ruto’s Labour Day speech, Odinga insisted that the government was complicit in the Shakahola massacre.

Stating that Ruto’s administration has been closely linked to the preachers who are being investigated for cult-like practices in Kilifi County, Raila pointed out that the controversial fasting practice is in force within the State House.

“These cultic pastors were among the people who supposedly sanctified the State House when Ruto arrived there, pretending to be holier than every other Kenyan.

“These so-called pastors aided the introduction of mandatory fasting that started in 2015 at the DP’s residence in Karen and which have been carried over to State House where everyone is compelled to fast every Wednesday regardless of their faith, effectively making State House essentially a Shakahola annex,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST