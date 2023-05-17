Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has finally named the individuals who cost him the presidency during the August 9, 2022, election.

Raila Odinga emerged second in the hotly contested election that saw William Ruto declared the winner and named the fifth President of Kenya.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was supporting Raila Odinga, was blamed after Ruto frogmarched Raila during the August 9, 2022, poll.

But in an interview with one of the local TV stations, Raila maintained the former president is not to blame for the loss but accused his close handlers of failing to do their job as they were supposed to do.

“Some people can blame Uhuru Kenyatta for my loss, but the truth is that there are some of our people who failed to do exactly what we required of them,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST