Thursday, May 25, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has reportedly ordered the impeachment of Siaya County Deputy Governor William Oduol for allegedly disrespecting county governor James Orengo.

According to sources, Orengo and a section of MCAs visited Raila Odinga’s offices in Nairobi early this week and the plan was mooted on how to impeach William Oduol.

Oduol has accused Orengo of being corrupt and looting public money like there is no tomorrow.

During the Nairobi meeting, Raila Odinga instructed MCAs to impeach Oduol, accusing him of tainting the good name of Orengo, who he said he is not corrupt.

“We have only one leader, who is Raila Odinga, and we respect and obey everything he tells us. I promise that the assembly will do as required and defend the devolution that you fought hard to bring,” said Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode.

The Kenyan DAILY POST