Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, May 13, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has found himself at the wrong place at the wrong time after he was almost beaten during the burial of Mau Mau heroine, Mukami Kimathi.

Raila Odinga, who was accompanied by former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga and former Muranga county Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, arrived at the venue after the President.

When they tried to access the VIP dome, the three were blocked by the President’s security who almost beat them.

However, Raila Odinga was allowed to access the venue but Maina and Mwangi wa Iria were chased away.

Later after the commotion, Maina Njenga managed to access the dome from the back where he sat next to Mwangi wa Iria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST