Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – A popular Azimio One Kenya Alliance blogger has castigated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, accusing him of keeping his supporters busy without taking them anywhere.

For the last 3 months, Raila Odinga has been urging his supporters to protest to kick out President William Ruto who he claims is in office illegally.

Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, has been claiming he won the election with 8.1 million votes, with Ruto emerging second with 5.9 million votes.

However, blogger Rodgers Kimpembe Mpuru rubbished Raila Odinga‘s claims and said Ruto will finish his term.

He also urged Azimio supporters that Raila Odinga is just keeping them busy with protests and nothing will happen to Ruto.

“Nothing will happen, Ruto will finish his term, RAO is just keeping you busy,” Kimpembe wrote on his Twitter page.

