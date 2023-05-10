Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 5, 2023 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has said the Azimio One Kenya Alliance mass protest organized by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga cannot lead to anything better for Kenyans.

In an interview with TRT World on Monday, Miguna said the mass protests will not help Kenyans because Raila Odinga is fighting for his selfish interests.

He said the former Prime Minister was only pushing for the protests for himself and his allies.

“He said if he were to become president he would pursue and continue the tyrannical policies of Uhuru Kenyatta. So when he says he is leading protests, he is leading protests for himself. This is a selfish man who is only interested in his stomach and that of his cronies,” Miguna said.

“There is absolutely no way these protests could lead to anything better for Kenyans. When the cost of living was at its highest, Uhuru Kenyatta was president and Raila Odinga was supporting him,” Miguna added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST