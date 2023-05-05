Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 5, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said he is not interested in sharing the government with President William Ruto.

Raila, in a statement on Thursday, said his position remains that the Kenya Kwanza coalition is in power through a ‘civilian coup’.

“We wish to make it absolutely clear that we are not interested in power-sharing with Kenya Kwanza. In fact, our position remains that Kenya Kwanza is an illegitimate regime that is in power through a civilian coup. We have instructed our team to make this clear.

“We are not interested in any deals other than open public talks on issues we have made public,” the statement read in part.

The former Prime Minister also stated that he has instructed the Azimio bi-partisan team to conclude the negotiations with the government within 30 days from the date of commencement.

“We have also instructed our delegates to make it clear that we want these talks concluded in 30 days from the date of commencement,” he added.

Raila Odinga further stated that he would resume town hall meetings and other avenues to continue talking with his supporters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.