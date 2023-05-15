Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 15, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, is currently in hot soup after meeting President William Ruto over the weekend.

Raila first met Ruto on Saturday during the burial of Field Marshal Mukami Kimathi and later during the Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi.

On Sunday, Raila also met Ruto during the Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani Stadium.

Following the meetings, Raila Odinga‘s political fan base is no longer at ease, and they have warned Baba against betraying them with the ‘handshake’

In a video that is trending, Raila’s Jacaranda fan base urged the former Premier not to try to have a handshake with Ruto.

“Raila is our captain, we as his supporters will not support any move to join hands with Ruto. If anything of that kind happens, we will distance ourselves from him,” one supporter said.

The angry youths also blamed President William Ruto after Gor Mahia was thrashed by AFC 2 -1 in an entertaining football match held at Kasarani Stadium.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.