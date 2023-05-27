Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 27, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has given President William Ruto one week to disown remarks made by his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, or he starts a campaign to split Kenya into two parts.

Gachagua in February said Kenya is similar to a company and only shareholders will be appointed to senior government positions.

“This government is a company that has shares. Some owners have the majority of shares, and those with just a few, while others do not have any. You invested in this government and you must reap. You sowed, tilled, put manure, and irrigated, and now it is time to reap,” Gachagua said.

Raila who spoke in Yatta during a prayer meeting organized by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday, said if Ruto doesn’t disown Gachagua’s remarks in one week, Azimio will start pushing for self-determination.

“We will write to the UN for self-determination so that every Kenyan community can feel completely they are part of the government,” Raila said.

Self-determination is the process by which a country determines its own statehood and forms its government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST