Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has admitted that he was tricked by President William Ruto last week when he suspended his weekly mass protests.

Speaking on Monday, Raila, who is also the Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, said he was made to believe that President Ruto was interested in holding a fruitful discussion with his team only for him to realize that the bipartisan talks were used as a scheme to bring order in the country since international leaders were expected to visit the country.

Last week, Kenya played host to senior international leaders, including United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, Germany chancellor Olaf Scholz and senior IMF bosses.

Raila said Ruto fooled him like a child and he has come to realise that he is not interested in the bipartisan talks.

The former premier said he will resume demos next week if Ruto and his team don’t start talks in the next 48 hours.

“Now we are seeing signs of reluctance, saying they don’t have a quorum to begin discussions and so on. We have given them today and tomorrow and talks must start in earnest by Wednesday.

“If their delegation is not ready by Wednesday, we will treat that gentleman’s agreement as cancelled and we will explore other options available to us as Azimio,” Raila stated.

