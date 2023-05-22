Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 22, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has today confirmed that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his two sons are behind the Sh 3.7 billion Mosquito net scandal at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Speaking at Ngong Racecourse during Jubilee Party‘s National Delegates Conference on Monday, Raila said Kenya Kwanza Alliance government is a ‘brothel of corruption’ and its high priest is President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

He said if Ruto is committed to ending corruption, then he should fire his deputy, who was deeply involved in the Kemsa scandal.

According to impeccable sources, Gachagua wanted his two sons to be awarded the tender to supply 10.3 million mosquito nets but Global Fund raised alarm and canceled the tender since one of the companies selected was not registered in Kenya.

The company that was rejected was associated with Gachagua’s two sons, Kelvin and Keith Gachagua.

