Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called for the sacking of Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha over the Sh 3.7 billion mosquito net scandal at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Speaking on Tuesday, Raila criticized the sacking of Public Health PS Josephine Mburu as not enough, arguing Nakhumicha bore the highest responsibility for matters under her docket.

Raila also argued that a matter such as the sacking of a Principal Secretary should come from the office of the Cabinet Secretary and not the President.

“A government should be administered as such, with ministers entrusted with specific responsibilities. Why do we not see ministers addressing key policy matters when it is the President making important policy decisions?

“If there is a major policy statement in education, it should come from the Minister of Education. Similarly, if there is a scandal at Kemsa, the Minister of Health should address the issue, not a Principal Secretary,” he said.

Raila termed the dismissal of Dr. Mburu a reactionary response to a significant problem within KEMSA.

“The government is merely reacting to a major issue at Kemsa. I believe this is not the only scandal reported in the Authority. I anticipate that we will witness more revelations in this government,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.