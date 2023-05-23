Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – President William Ruto is hell-bent on ruling Kenya for life.

This was revealed by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga who claimed that Ruto is planning to remove the presidential term limit.

Speaking during the Jubilee Party NDC held at the Ngong Race Course in Nairobi yesterday, Raila alleged that the schemes against the Jubilee Party are part of the plan by the Kenya Kwanza regime to have a super majority in Parliament that will enable them to amend the constitution to make Ruto rule Kenya forever.

”The end game for Kenya Kwanza in its schemes against Jubilee is to give itself a supermajority in Parliament that will enable them to amend the constitution towards desired goals including the possible removal of presidential term limits,” Raila claimed.

The Opposition Leader accused the Ruto-led government of working on a similar path to that of 1964 which saw KADU joining KANU without its members seeking a fresh mandate from the electorate.

“Kenya Kwanza is working on an arrangement similar to that of 1964 that saw KADU walk across the aisle and join KANU without its members of Parliament having to seek a fresh mandate,” Raila said.

“Kenya Kwanza wants to ensure that Jubilee as a party does not continue to exist on this side of the aisle.”

“They want Jubilee dead the same way KADU did after which Kenya Kwanza will try to enact the train of events that followed that saw Kenya become a de facto one-party democracy in 1969 before it was made a de jure one-party state in one afternoon in 1982,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.