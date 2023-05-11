Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has issued the very last warning to President William Ruto over the bipartisan talks.

In a statement yesterday, Raila warned Ruto, accusing his team of attempting to sabotage the ongoing bi-partisan talks.

He accused the Ruto-led party of provoking the Opposition to scuttle the ongoing dialogue by crippling Azimio-affiliated parties, especially the Jubilee Party.

This is after Ruto’s side demanded the inclusion of Jubilee errant members into the talks or else there is no deal.

However, Raila’s team rejected the request, insisting that Jubilee was part of Azimio and will negotiate if Adan Keynan will be part of the Kenya Kwanza team.

According to Raila, he did not agree to call off his weekly protests and give dialogue a chance out of fear, but the desire to achieve stability in the country.

“Kenya Kwanza must take a final notice from us that they risk scuttling a very serious national agenda through shortsighted intransigence, dishonesty, and a game of musical chairs,” said Odinga.

“We remind Kenya Kwanza a final time that we did not agree to engage in talks because we are weak. We remain committed to the spirit of peace and stability that necessitated the talks. However, we will never negotiate out of fear.”

He further claims that the errant Jubilee members are Kenya Kwanza moles sent to dismantle the talks, something he says may turn out to be ‘costly’ to the government.

“The attack on Azimio is, therefore, a state-sponsored assault on multipartysm and a continuing indication that Kenya Kwanza remains dishonest and contemptuous of the process of dialogue where respect for the autonomy of political parties is one of our agenda,” he noted.

“The latest show of this contempt is the letter by UDA-backing Jubilee members demanding the inclusion of Jubilee as a party in the talks, failure to which they will seek redress in court.”

Odinga added: “Kenya Kwanza is clearly working through its hired backers to scuttle the talks or cripple them through endless litigation. These games could prove extremely costly.”

