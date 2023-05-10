Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has kicked out five Jubilee Senators from select communities as part of the purge against leaders working with President William Ruto and his government.

In a notice signed by the Minority Whip in the Senate Ledama Olekina, Raila ejected Garissa Senator Abdul Haji from two committees; the Standing Committee on Health and the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations.

Turkana Senator James Lomenen Ekwoma was kicked out of the Standing Committee on Energy and Committee on Powers and Privileges.

Lamu Senator Joseph Githuku Kamau was also removed from the Standing Committee on Education as well as Standing Committee on National Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Adan Dullo was also axed from the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations and the Committee on County Public Accounts.

Jubilee Nominated Senator Margaret Kamar, who was serving in the House’s Standing Committee on Education, was not spared in the latest crackdown by Raila on perceived rebels.

The letter was addressed to the Speaker of the Senate, Amason Kingi, who will make a decision on the changes before issuing an official communication.

If approved, the Azimio coalition will be required to fill the vacant slots with new members.

The development came after Raila faulted President William Ruto for buying Members of Parliament from his coalition in a bid to weaken the opposition.

He noted that a strong opposition was needed to keep the government in check.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.