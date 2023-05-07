Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, May 7, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has left Kenyans confused after he met with Pastor Ezekiel Odero of The New Life Prayer Centre and Church in Kilifi.

This is despite Pastor Ezekiel’s connections to the Shakahola massacre that saw him arrested and charged in the court of law for aiding Pastor Paul Mackenzie to kill hundreds of his followers through forced fasting and burying them in the Shakahola Forest.

Raila had attended a burial ceremony in Chonyi, Kilifi County.

In a video that surfaced online, the two are seen taking a walk inside Ezekiel’s church as they conversed.

However, the move has left Kenyans talking, considering Raila has castigated Pastor Mackenzie, who is a close friend to Pastor Ezekiel, for the Shakahola massacre.

He has even linked the State House to Shakahola, terming it as Shakahola Annex since Pastor Mackenzie and Pastor Ezekiel are connected to the high and mighty in the country.

Raila is the first national leader to meet with Pastor Ezekiel since he was released from police custody on Thursday.

On Thursday, Shanzu Law Courts released the televangelist on a bond of Sh3 million or cash bail of Sh1.5 million.

He was arrested in relation to the Shakahola cult which has left more than 100 people dead.

Ezekiel is accused of crimes against humanity, and money laundering among other allegations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.