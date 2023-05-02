Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that it was President William Ruto who pulled the plug on bipartisan talks first

Speaking in Kiambu County, Gachagua revealed that Ruto had a change of heart after he sensed a lack of goodwill from the Raila Odinga-led Azimio.

According to Gachagua, Azimio lacked honesty because its principals sought to hold talks and demonstrations concurrently.

“Our members of Parliament can only engage their counterparts from Azimio in the bipartisan Parliamentary discussions when there are no demonstrations. We directed our Members of Parliament led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah that there should be no talks as long as Azimio holds the demonstrations.”

“It is either a Parliamentary process or demonstrations. You cannot have the two,” the DP explained why the bipartisan talks collapsed.

Gachagua’s confession proves that Raila is justified in going back to the streets to torment President William Ruto through demos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST