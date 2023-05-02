Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has suffered a career-threatening blow and is now on his own in the streets.

This is after former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee denounced his mass action today.

In a statement, the Jubilee faction in Nairobi declared that it would not participate in the demos called by Raila today.

Jubilee Nairobi Branch Chair Mark Ndung’u explained the faction would not be part of civil action that undermined the ease of doing business in the city.

Ndung’u asked the former Premier to consider calling off demonstrations and if not, guarantee the safety of businesses, especially in the central business district.

“The amount of loss incurred during the mass action protests is in the public domain. Protests undermine the ease and freedom of doing business and we will not allow that,” he stated.

The former Makadara Parliamentary hopeful sent a warning to his Party Leader Uhuru Kenyatta over the destruction of property during the protests.

“We saw the real financier of the protests, Uhuru Kenyatta, who came out last week. I want to let him know that just as they have their business, mama mboga also relies on business.”

“If there is any theft of property or deaths or violence, then we will march to his investments and disrupt his business,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.