Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Former IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati has caused Azimio Leader Raila Odinga some sleepless nights.

This is after he vowed to open the IEBC servers in July at an international event.

Raila has been demanding the IEBC servers to be reopened so that it can be established who won the August 9, 2022, polls, a request that Chebukati has agreed to grant, albeit indirectly.

Taking to his Twitter, Chebukati expressed commitment to demystifying the allegations surrounding the server used to transmit the 2022 Presidential election.

He, however, appeared to defend the integrity of the August election.

The former IEBC boss revealed that he has been invited to make a global presentation in which he said he will address issues concerning the server.

“I am pleased to announce that my project titled “Role of Technology in improving the integrity of the electoral process in Kenya” has been accepted for presentation at @ElectIntegrity’s Annual Conference to be held on July 3-7! My talk will demystify “the server” in Kenyan polls,” he said.

“The Electoral Integrity Project (EIP) is based at the Royal Military College of Canada. EIP seeks to strengthen elections in contests around the world through innovative and policy-relevant scientific research that achieves international standing in the social sciences.”

This comes even as Azimio ICT experts have differed on the real content of the IEBC servers as they do not know what is contained there.

Chebukati has been mum since he exited the office in January, even as Raila’s Azimio piled pressure on the servers to be opened.

Raila has been claiming that his votes were stolen in favour of President William Ruto who the IEBC announced as the winner.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.