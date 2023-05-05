Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 5, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has revealed what he will be doing after suspending his weekly demos to give bi-partisan negotiations another chance after President William Ruto intervened.

In a statement yesterday, Raila announced that he will continue with town hall meetings.

He noted that he will be engaging his supporters as the Azimio bipartisan committee holds talks with the Kenya Kwanza team.

“We will continue our engagements with our people through town hall meetings and other avenues to continue educating our people on the issues even as our delegates engage in the talks,” the statement read in part.

The former Prime Minister also stated that he has directed the Azimio bi-partisan delegates to conclude the negotiations within thirty days.

“We have also instructed our delegates to make it clear that we want these talks concluded in 30 days from the date of commencement,” he added.

Raila further stated that the opposition will not hesitate to go back to the streets if the Kenya Kwanza side indicates lack of goodwill.

“We will not hesitate to resort to alternative measures at the slightest indication of lack of goodwill and honesty on the Kenya Kwanza side. If, through intransigence, delaying tactics and other aspects of stonewalling Kenya Kwanza forces us to abandon the talks, there shall be no turning back. Kenya Kwanza must get us clear on this,” Raila further stated.

Azimio on Wednesday called off demos after Kenya Kwanza agreed to recuse Eldas MP Adan Keynan from the bi-partisan committee and replaced him with Saku MP Dido Rasso.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.