Sunday, May 7, 2023 – In what may be seen as a betrayal to his supporters, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has disclosed that he is not interested in overthrowing President William Ruto.

This is even as he has sustained pressure on Ruto to facilitate the opening of the IEBC servers to ascertain who between him and the Kenya Kwanza leader won the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking in Kilifi County, Raila denied claims that he was pushing for IEBC to open the servers to dethrone Ruto.

He instead insisted that Azimio was only interested in the truth and nothing but the truth.

Further, he argued that opening the servers would give Azimio closure on who won the election, as the opposition did not believe IEBC’s tally. He reiterated that he would accept the outcome if the servers reveal that Ruto floored him in the August 9, 2022, Presidential Election.

According to Raila, the servers’ opening was one way of promoting electoral transparency conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“When the results were announced, four IEBC commissioners differed with the results which were announced and that is why we called for the opening of the server,” Raila stated.

“When we say the server should be opened, we are not implying that Ruto should vacate office. We just want the truth to be known. If we are lying, then let it be known, but they have refused to open the servers,” he added.

Azimio supporters had been protesting and demanding the opening of IEBC servers in the hope that the truth will make Baba the president, but with Raila’s revelation, they may never go back to the streets again.

