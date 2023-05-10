Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 10 May 2023 – First Lady Rachel Ruto is expected to lead six-day interdenominational prayers against the banditry attack in the North Rift.

Over 3,000 faithful from various churches in the North Rift have converged at Marigat Primary School grounds for the prayers.

Rachel Ruto will attend the prayers on Friday.

The participants are from Laikipia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu, Baringo, Turkana and West Pokot counties.

The interdenominational prayers chairman Reverend Elijah Ruto said they planned the prayers to seek divine power in solving cattle rustling which has led to the region’s loss of lives.

“We appreciate the First Lady for joining us and we believe that God will open doors and hear our prayers,” he said.

The prayers come months after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki launched a sting operation to weed out bandits in the region.

However, the operation has so far flopped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.