Monday, May 22, 2023 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has urged Kenyans to remain calm despite the many challenges they are facing under President William Ruto’s leadership.

Speaking during a church service at Deliverance Church in Umoja, Nairobi, President William Ruto’s wife explained that the government was committed to ensuring the government’s agenda was fulfilled for the benefit of all citizens.

“Kenya is a good place. We may be going through some challenges but it’s like building a house, some cracks may develop but after some time it will settle,” the First Lady stated.

Mama Rachel Ruto also urged church leaders in the country to support the bottom-up government agenda.

“The church has a key role to play in actualization of the projects envisaged in the bottom-up economic transformation agenda, I, therefore, call upon church leaders to support the initiative,” read part of the statement by the First Lady.

She singled out a multistorey residential housing development that will be built on Kangundo Road by Deliverance Church Umoja, challenging other leaders present to identify similar potential projects alongside the priority areas.

The First Lady also explained that Ruto’s government had plans of developing sectors such as agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), housing and settlement, and manufacturing, which involves the majority of Kenyans.

She expressed optimism for the nation’s full economic recovery from the effects of the prolonged drought that was the worst in 40 years.

Her call on church leaders to support the government agenda came at a time when the church was under attack after the Shakahola massacre.

