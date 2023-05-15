Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 15, 2023 – President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel Ruto, has lauded Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki for his work in maintaining peace and security in the country, especially at the Kerio Valley.

In a statement, Rachel noted that Prof Kindiki had done an impressive job in the area and had shown great dedication in ending the cycle of conflict in the area.

Further, she noted that Kindiki’s commitment to his job was commendable, adding that it was important for people to work together to bring an end to the conflict once and for all.

“I am encouraged by the remarkable progress being made to restore peace and security in the Kerio Valley.”

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Professor Kindiki and the dedicated leaders who are working tirelessly to end the cycle of conflict in the region,” Rachel Ruto stated.

The First Lady further noted that women and children were the most affected individuals in the conflict in the region calling on Kenyans to get their resources together to help the affected communities.

“Let us join hands and pool our determination and resources to create a future where their well-being and safety are guaranteed.

“Together, we can build a society that embraces peace, nurtures harmony, and upholds the rights and dignity of every individual,” she added.

She was speaking during the Faith in Action Week, an initiative organized by the Faith Diplomacy Directorate of ‘Mama Doing Good’ which was distributing food to over 3,000 families in Marigat, Baringo County.

She reiterated her commitment to working with other leaders to promote peace in the Kerio Valley and restore normalcy.

