Wednesday May 17, 2023 – The Qatari billionaire who wants to buy Manchester United has made an extraordinary eleventh-hour ‘take it or leave it’ offer for the club.

According to Mail Sport, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted a final, improved bid in an attempt to see off competition from rival Sir Jim Ratcliffe and conclude a deal for total ownership of the Premier League giants to end a protracted saga.

This is after several bidding with a deadline for final offers set last month.

The attraction of the Qatari bid is that it is for complete control of Manchester United and the fee will be paid immediately, instantly wiping out the club’s debt.

There is also a promise from Sheikh Jassim that there will be meaningful investment in the playing squad and in either improving or rebuilding Old Trafford.

The bidding process might not be over yet as Ratcliffe, a boyhood Manchester United fan, could return with a new offer to react to the latest Qatari move.

The Mail’s report states that the British businessman could propose a deal that sees him take a 50 percent share, leading to a gradual takeover that values the club at close to £6bn.