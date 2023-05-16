Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 16, 2023 – A fundraiser for Daniel Penny neared the $2 million mark as at Sunday, May 14, with his attorneys saying donations have kept rolling in because the subway chokehold case has “struck a chord” in the psyche of people across the country.

Penny, a former Marine, killed Jordan Neely on 1 May after putting him in a deadly chokehold. Neely, who was homeless, had been shouting at passengers that he was hungry and thirsty, and that he did not care if he went to jail.

The “Legal Defense Fund” for Penny, 24, charged with manslaughter in the death of Neely — had eclipsed $1.8 million in donations by Sunday evening, his lawyers say.

“The outpouring of support for Danny is always measured by the amount raised, but what is even more telling is that tens of thousands of people from all over the world have taken the time to donate,” Penny’s attorney, Steven M. Raiser, wrote in an email to The New York Post.

“This level of support demonstrates that the situation forced upon him in that subway car earlier this month, and his subsequent arrest, has struck a chord in the psyche of New Yorkers and has been echoed nationwide,” Raiser wrote.

“The message being sent by this massive showing of support is that any attempt to undermine the right and duty to protect one another against an imminent threat will be challenged.”

Penny was charged Friday with second-degree manslaughter for allegedly choking and killing Neely, 30, a former street performer with a long history of mental illness, during a May 1 subway ride on an F train in Manhattan. He was released on $100,000 bail.

Penny’s attorneys, who launched the GiveSendGo campaign on his behalf, have said he didn’t intend to kill Neely when he put him on chokehold and was merely trying to defend himself and fellow straphangers from a threatening homeless man.

The fundraiser had raised some $1.4 million by Saturday night. Several donors wrote that they were praying for the former infantry squad leader.

“This guy is a hero in my eyes,” one anonymous donor wrote. “He should get a medal for what he did not jail time … We need to take our City back. God bless this guy for trying to help.”

Neely’s family has said Penny should be tried for murder. The city medical examiner ruled Neely’s death a homicide, noting he died due to “compression of neck (chokehold).”

“He never attempted to help [Neely] at all,” the Neely family’s attorneys, Donte Mills and Lennon Edward, wrote last week in a statement. “You cannot ‘assist’ someone with a chokehold.”