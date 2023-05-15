Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 15, 2023 – Self-proclaimed mighty prophet of God David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministry Church has been out of the country for several days seeking specialized medical attention.

The flamboyant prophet quietly left the country for America, where he was admitted to a hospital for almost a week.

He reportedly went for knee surgery.

He is back in the country after the secret medical trip and it is alleged that he is organizing a mega-healing crusade at his church in Nakuru.

Despite Owuor claiming that he heals the sick in his miracle crusades, he goes for treatment in foreign hospitals.

His healing miracles have always been shrouded in controversies.

It is alleged that the miracles are stage-managed to fool his brainwashed congregants.

Some patients end up dying after refusing to take medicine, believing that they have been healed by the controversial prophet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.