Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Outspoken scholar and political strategist Prof Fred Ogola has been fired from Strathmore University, where he was a senior lecturer.

Speaking on a local TV station, Ogola said he was sacked for criticizing President Ruto.

He has been lashing out at Ruto on Twitter over skewed state appointments and bad government policies.

Ogola alleged that Ruto issued orders for him to be fired.

“I was fired from Strathmore the other day, it has nothing to do with performance but I heard rumors that because I have been commenting against the President, then he must have advised Strathmore to fire me, but the truth will come out as we go through the process,’’ Dr. Fred Ogola said.

He was Senior Lecturer of Strategy and Decision Making at Strathmore Business School.

He holds PhD in Management Science and Innovation with a focus on Strategy and Execution from ESADE Business School Barcelona Spain, a Master in Management Science and Innovation from ESADE Business, an MBA- Strategic Management from Catholic University of Eastern Africa, a BA Social Sciences- Psychology- Uganda Martyrs University and a BA Philosophy from Pontificia Università Urbaniana, Rome Italy.

Watch a video of the professor claiming that he was fired for criticizing Ruto.

