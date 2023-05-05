Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 5, 2023 – Bollywood star and former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra has recounted how a botched facial surgery saw her being dropped from three movies, pushing her into depression.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show, Priyanka confessed that she fell into a “deep deep depression” after going under the knife and was worried that her career was “over” before it had even began.

The 40-year-old actress said she underwent the surgery to get a simple polyp in her nose removed but “this thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression. It was a dark phase.”

It was her father, a doctor himself, who convinced Priyanka to go under the knife again – this time to correct the botched job. She recalled telling her father that she was scared, but he told her ‘I will be in the room with you.’ She admitted: ‘He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.’

The film roles slowly returned, and Priyanka pointed out one director in particular, Anil Sharma, who when she was dropped from the lead to a supporting character, urged her to ‘give it your all’, which she did. Chopra went on to star in several major Hollywood TV series, including Citadel and Quantico.