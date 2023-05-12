Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday May 12, 2023 – Bollywood star and former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her husband, Nick Jonas, watched her win the Miss World pageant in 2000.

The 40-year-old actress disclosed this during Thursday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

She told the show’s host that she was shocked to find out that her spouse, 30, had seen her win the competition, in which she participated just after she turned 18.

In the interview, Chopra began by speaking about entering the Miss World pageant and expressed that she was unprepared for what the title would mean for her future.

‘I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed, [I] didn’t have a lot of practice,’ she stated.

The Citadel star recalled that years after she took home the title of Miss World, her mother-in-law revealed that her husband was watching as she won the pageant.

The performer stated: ‘She said, “I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr.,” my father-in-law, “loves watching pageants. And he, I remember, was watching it and Nick came and sat down and watched you win.'”

‘Like, that was 22 years ago or something. He was 7, And he was sitting there, and he was watching,’ she said.

The Quantico star and the musician initially met when the latter sent her a message through Twitter in 2016.

The pair started dating in May 2018, and they tied the knot later that year during a lavish multi-day wedding ceremony that took place in her native India.

The happy couple went on to welcome their daughter Malti Marie, aged one, via surrogacy in January of last year.

The model went on to speak about if she felt her marriage was destined to happen.

She stated: ‘I do believe that people are meant to be with each other for whatever that duration in your life is supposed to be.’

Chopra then added that she felt as if certain relationships between people were bound to occur one way or another.

‘I think that people collide because you’re supposed to create…memories that you will take forward, family,’ she said.