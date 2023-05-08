Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 8, 2023 – Prince William paid a moving tribute to his father King Charles, telling him: ‘Pa, we are all so proud of you.’

William delivered his emotional message from Windsor Castle as the nation celebrated the crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla with the official Coronation Concert on Sunday night, May 8.

He also told King Charles that he had no doubt the late Queen Elizabeth, his ‘very proud mother’, would be ‘fondly’ looking down from heaven.

At the ceremony to celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales opened his speech with: ‘Good evening, Your Majesties. Good evening, Windsor!’

He continued: ”A huge thank you to everyone for making this such a special evening.

‘I want to say a few words about my father, and why I believe this weekend is so important.

‘But don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long.

‘As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future.

‘And I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. And she would be a very proud mother.

‘For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message: Service.

‘My father’s first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service.

‘It was a pledge to continue to serve.

‘Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected.

‘Take the natural world. He warned us of the risks to our planet’s health long before it was an everyday issue.

‘Or the Prince’s Trust. It has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realise their ambitions.

‘And, perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported.

‘Pa, we are all so proud of you.

‘I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities.

‘I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us. And tonight we celebrate you too.

‘I commit myself to serve you all. King, country, and Commonwealth.

‘God save the King!’

Over 20,000 people attended the Coronation concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That among the headliners.