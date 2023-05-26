Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 26 May 2023 – Prince Indah’s manager Pius Omudho was accosted by unknown gunmen on Thursday night, in what is believed to be an assassination attempt.

The gunmen sprayed the car he was riding in with bullets and aimed at him but luckily, he escaped unhurt.

He was seated on the passenger’s seat.

Taking to his Facebook page, he shared a photo of the bullet-riddled car and thanked God for saving his life.

“I was the target but God is with me, was seated directly there; I am very safe,” he wrote.

Pius is credited for Prince Indah’s success in the competitive Ohangla music industry.

However, the Ohangla industry is rocked with endless supremacy battles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.