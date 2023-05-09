Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 9, 2023 – Prince Harry allegedly complained he was ‘fed up’ as he prepared to watch his father’s Coronation.

A lip reader said the King’s youngest son moaned ‘I’m fed up with the way they treat me’ as he took his position in the third row at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke of Sussex was speaking to his cousin Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, during his brief trip to Britain for the Coronation.

Harry, 38, was sitting between Mr. Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra, a first cousin of the late Queen, and behind Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

There are speculation online that he could have been speaking about the Royal Family, following ongoing tensions over his decision to quit as a working royal and publish a highly critical memoir.

He may also have been speaking about the media as he is currently embroiled in High Court legal action against several newspaper publishers, including the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman told The Sun newspaper that Harry remarked: ‘I’m fed up with the way they treat me’ and later commented: ‘It’s not an ideal situation.’

Mr. Brooksbank apparently replied: ‘If I can make you feel any better, and even I can do it. It’s not the quiet life, is it.’

Harry appeared to shake his head before responding: ‘They don’t care.’

Princess Eugenie’s husband said: ‘I haven’t time for that, not if it’s over…’

Harry added: ‘It’s an eventuality.’

Lip readers also spotted Harry telling Mr Brooksbank he was due on a flight later that afternoon, and he left within minutes of the service ending.

Harry’s appearance at Westminster Abbey followed months of speculation over whether he and Meghan would attend, amid ongoing tensions with senior royals.

The Duchess of Sussex are currently staying at their £11million home in Montecito, California, with their two young children Archie and Lilibet.