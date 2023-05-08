Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday May 7, 2023 – The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has arrived back in the United States after a brief return to the UK to attend his dad’s coronation.

Prince Harry arrived at London Heathrow on Friday morning for the event on Saturday and touched down at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning at 3.30am UK time.

The royal whose new book ‘spare’ hugely criticized his brother William and his father King Charles, reportedly flew on commercial flights back to the US to spend the evening with his son Archie, who celebrated his fourth birthday on Saturday.

Harry did not take part in the coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace following the service at Westminster Abbey, nor did he appear on the palace balcony.

The controversial royal slipped out of the Abbey along with a Metropolitan Police escort and four outriders to go straight back to the airport, a report by MailOnline on Sunday, May 7 says.

His wife, Meghan Markle remained at their home in America with both Archie and Lilibet while Harry attended the coronation of King Charles III

This was the first time the duke has been seen in public alongside other members of the royal family since he lambasted them in his memoir.

He was sat in the third row during the coronation, two rows behind his brother, the heir to the throne.