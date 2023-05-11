Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 11, 2023 – That President William Ruto’s administration is in disarray and does not know what it wants is not in doubt given the level of contradictions by Kenya Kwanza leaders.

This was witnessed today after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua contradicted Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on the timeline that Kenya’s economy will recover.

Speaking in Runda, Nairobi, where he addressed mourners at the home of Nyeri Member of the County Assembly, Anastacio Gichohi Kabaire, who had lost his wife Elizabeth Waigumo, Gachagua revealed that Kenya’s economy will recover within a year.

“The economy is recovering, and in one year, we will have recovered. We thank God for the rains. There is no starvation anymore because of the rains.”

“We will have a bumper harvest. There will be enough food for consumption and sale. Our food security will improve,” noted Gachagua.

He attributed the projected growth to the rains in different parts of the country for the past two months.

However, Mudavadi had given a longer timeline for economic recovery than Gachagua.

According to Mudavadi, Kenya’s economy will take two to three years to recover.

“I am telling you as someone who has been the Minister of Treasury, it will take us two or three years for us to get relief from the hole we were put in,” he stated.

He blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the economic mess the country is facing.

