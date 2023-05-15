Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has clarified that there will be no ‘handshake’ between him and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.

In an interview with journalists on Sunday, Ruto explained that as much as he is ready to work with leaders from different political divides, there is no room for a ‘Handshake’

“Niliwaambia wenzangu wa upinzani kuwa sina shida na mazungumzo, bora wasiseme mambo ya Handshake,” Ruto said.

President Ruto noted that his administration needs a strong, vibrant opposition to check the government.

“I want an opposition that will hold the government accountable. That’s why I am against the Handshake,” he said.

The Head of State said he is a great believer in a system of government and opposition, as it was the only way to hold an executive to account.

