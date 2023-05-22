Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 22, 2023 – A pregnant woman has been captured in a viral video satisfying her craving with sand particles from a wall.

The lady was spotted with a knife which she used in scrapping off some part of the wall which was already broken.

From the way she scoops the sand, it is possible she is the one who started that crack

Watch the video below