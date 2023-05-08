Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 8, 2023 – Popuar Ugandan media personality Martha Kay has found it hard to mourn slain Ugandan blogger Ibrahim Tusubira, alias Isma Olaxess, who was shot dead on Saturday evening.

The renowned blogger leaked Martha Kay’s nudes a few years back and used his huge online presence to damage her reputation.

“How do you grieve a man who spent most of his life insulting you and many you care about,” she posed.

She alleged that Isma cooked stories to bring her down.

However, she comforted his family and prayed that they will find peace.

Isma was attacked in his car by unknown assailants near his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

He died on the spot after his car was sprayed with bullets.

