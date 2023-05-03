Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 May 2023 – Legendary rapper and politician Joseph Haule, better known by the stage name Prof Jay, has made a comeback after a long illness.

Taking to his Instagram account, Jay thanked his fans, friends and family for their support as he recovers after being discharged from the hospital.

“First of all, I want to thank God for healing me and giving me a second chance at life. I was very sick. Thank you God. I will praise you forever,” he wrote.

The highly-rated rapper and former MP had been hospitalized for months, including in intensive care.

His health deteriorated after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and high blood pressure.

His kidneys were also affected.

He looks almost unrecognizable in the latest photo that he posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.