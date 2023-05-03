Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Wednesday, 03 May 2023 – Legendary rapper and politician Joseph Haule, better known by the stage name Prof Jay, has made a comeback after a long illness.
Taking to his Instagram account, Jay thanked his fans, friends and family for their support as he recovers after being discharged from the hospital.
“First of all, I want to thank God for healing me and giving me a second chance at life. I was very sick. Thank you God. I will praise you forever,” he wrote.
The highly-rated rapper and former MP had been hospitalized for months, including in intensive care.
His health deteriorated after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and high blood pressure.
His kidneys were also affected.
He looks almost unrecognizable in the latest photo that he posted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>