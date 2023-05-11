Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 11, 2023 – A popular Ghanaian spiritualist’s attempt to fly has been captured in a live TV program.

The spiritualist who held a chicken in one hand, repeatedly told the TV presenter that he will be flying to the North.

When asked to fly, he raised his hands, telling the presenter “I’m gone”.

However, when queried on his claim of flying while remaining still in same position, he told the presenter that he couldn’t see him fly because he has no spiritual eyes.

Watch the video below