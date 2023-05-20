Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 20, 2023 – Popular polygamist pastor from Botswana, Seraki Kemmonye Seraki, has revealed that he plans on marrying a third wife.

He disclosed this in his official Facebook page on Friday, May 19, 2023, when he shared a photo of singer, Akon, who allegedly has four wives.

Seraki is married to two wives, Kagiso and Mpho.

“BACK TO BASICS. I would love to visit polygamous families in or outside the country! I would like to do that before I marry my 3rd and final wife. Want to learn a few things before I make such a commitment,” he said.

“Kindly refer Yo ke gore o kgakala! Mr. Lonely, kante this chap was lying to us all along, he was never lonely! The chap has 4 wives, 2 live in Africa, while 2 stay in America.”