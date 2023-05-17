Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, is the best-performing MP in 2023, according to a poll conducted by Politrack Africa.

The research firm awarded Nyoro 73.7 percent, followed by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino at 72.1 percent.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa emerged third with 70.6 percent, while Mavoko MP Patrick Makau emerged fourth with 70.6 percent.

The pollster focused mainly on how the MPs managed the constituency development fund and the initiation of development projects in their constituencies during the period under review.

Here is the full list of the top ten best MPs in the year 2023.

1. Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu)- 73.7 percent

2. Babu Owino(Embakasi East)- 72.1 percent

3. Didmus Barasa(Kimilili)-70.6 percent

Patrick Makau (Mavoko) – 70.6 percent

4. Maurice Kakai(Kiminini)-69.8 percent

Tim Wanyonyi( Westlands)-69.8 percent

5. Irene Njoki(Bahati) – 69 percent

Mohamed Abdikheir(Fafey ) – 69 percent

6. Kimani Ichungwah(Kikuyu) – 68.7 percent.

Rueben Kiborek(Mogotio) – 68.7 percent

7. Mohamed Adow(Wajir South) – 67.8 percent

Nabii Nabwera( Lugari) – 68.7 percent

8. Lilian Achieng (Rangwe) – 67.6 percent

9. Eric Mwangi(Mathira) – 67.3 percent.

10. Rozaah Mbuyu(Kisumu West) – 67 percent.

