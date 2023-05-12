Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 12, 2023 – Police raided the homes of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga on Friday morning in the ongoing fight against cultism in the country.

During the raids, police found hundreds of Maina Njenga’s supporters who had deserted their homes and were leaving in shanty houses built on his Karen residence.

Maina’s three homes in Karen, Lavington, and Nyandarua were raided at around 4 am on Friday.

Speaking over the raid, Njenga accused the government of harassing him.

“They said they were looking for me. I do not know why but I see it as politics and harassment, which should stop,” he said.

Njenga linked the raids to the burial of Dedan Kimathi’s widow Mukami Kimathi slated for Saturday, May 13, which is set to be graced by President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

He claimed that the police raids are part of efforts by the government to stop him from attending the funeral.

“I was at the home of Kimathi on Thursday and told the family we will come with baba and I think this is the reason they are doing this. It is a funeral and let it be,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.