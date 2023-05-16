Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 16, 2023 – A man who has often left gifts at Lady Gaga’s home was confronted by police at her Malibu estate.

Law enforcement rushed to the home of the 37-year-old hitmaker – who is one of many A-listers who utilizes exclusive bodyguards on Thursday night, May 11, according to TMZ.

Her security on the premises called the police to report a man who was on the property.

The security had detained the man and when law enforcement arrived, he had explained that he was there to just drop off flowers.

The unnamed man had only made it to the base of the pop star’s – born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – driveway before being stopped.

Sources for TMZ said that police had informed him that it was not a good idea to attempt to give Gaga anything.

They also claim that Gaga’s security told law enforcement that they have seen the same man on the property before as he has often dropped off small gifts for her.

It was also reported that the Bad Romance hitmaker was actually home when police rushed over, however, she had no contact with the man bearing flowers.

TMZ reports that the man ultimately was not arrested over the incident.