Monday May 29, 2023 – The Ghana Police Service has reportedly rescued a missing 13-year-old boy who was found tied to a tree in a plantation in Drobo, the capital of Jaman South municipality, Bono Region.

The boy was rescued on Sunday, May 28, and is currently receiving medical treatment at St. Mary’s hospital in Drobo.

It is suspected that the boy was kidnapped by some unknown persons.

According to the boy’s father, he left home on Saturday afternoon, May 27, and did not return till the police called him to come to the hospital for identification around 2pm on Sunday.