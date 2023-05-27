Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 27 May 2023 – A multi-agency security team has recovered electricity installation equipment belonging to Kenya Power estimated to be worth Ksh6.3 million after raiding a go-down in Embakasi, Nairobi.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said 10 tonnes of vandalised aluminum high transmission cables were seized during the operation on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Four suspects were arrested in the crackdown and are set to be arraigned in court on Monday, May 29.

Kenya Power has in recent months expressed concerns over growing incidences of vandalism in the city and other parts of the country.

